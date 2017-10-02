Thousands thrilled at Caribbean Invasion Drag meet

THOUSANDS of fans were thrilled on Sunday when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) hosted its Caribbean Invasion Drag race meet.

Featuring scores of competitors, the event saw action in eight classes including the bikes.

In the 15-second class, Davendra Persaud, with his Toyota Corolla, reigned supreme after several of his competitors broke out of the class. Shivan Raganath was the winner of the 14-second class with his Toyota Sprinter.

13-second defending champion Imran Khan bowed out early, due to a false start leaving Lawrence Bhowandin and his Toyota Glanza the top spot.

Aditia Budram in his Toyota Levin was the star of the 12-second class while Rajesh Panday and the Team Avengers Mark II took the 11-second bracket.

Oneil Higgins and his Toyota Caldina provided a blast from the past for the 10-second class while Shawn Persaud and his Caldina won the unlimited trophy and in the process posted a fastest time of 8.311.

The bikes were in no short order as well, with Julius Seunarine aboard his Suzuki GSX-R taking that class.

Fans were also thrilled by the novelty races.