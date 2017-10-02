This is the time for cohesion

Dear Editor

Permit me to address Mr. Christopher Ram, Dr. David Hinds, Mr. Lincoln Lewis and Mr. Frederick Kissoon.

After years of pulling, tugging, fighting etc, I think you gentlemen should form a group of some kind and ask the government for a monthly or two monthly meetings for the purpose of discussing economic and social developmental projects. It is my belief that this system would enable the parties to make the right conclusions. This system may be able to see economic and social developmental projects being forwarded at a faster rate. Gentlemen, this is not a time for destruction, but rather a time for cohesion. This is the first time in Guyana’s history that a government is truly attempting to achieve economic development.

Regards

Preston Harper