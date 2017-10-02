Suspects in East La Penitence murder for court today

THE SUSPECTS involved in the murder of 58-year-old Fazal Shaheed, who was shot and killed during an invasion at his family home in East LaPenitence, Georgetown, is expected to be placed before the court today.

Two of the suspects involved, reportedly lived in the same street where the murder took place, and had allegedly confessed to the crime and are assisting the police with their investigation.

On Sunday, September 24, at Lot 194 East La Penitence, Georgetown, armed gunmen stormed Shaheed family’s home as relatives were making the final preparation for his father’s one-year memorial service.

The deceased was in the yard, around 00:40hrs, when the men invaded the house in which his two brothers, sisters and mother were at the time. The dead man’s brothers, Talin, 50, of Toronto, Canada, and Shalim, 53, of the United States, were both shot about their bodies.

A police source close to the investigation, told the Guyana Chronicle that it was Shaheed, during his last moments, who told a relative who his killers were, since they lived a mere few houses away. And, it was that critical information which led to the arrest of the two suspects less than 24 hours after the incident occurred. One of the suspects has been identified as the little brother of a high-profile Lusignan Prison escapee who was recently recaptured.

The suspects reportedly told the police that the gun that was used for the home invasion was borrowed from a friend. The source said too, that the men further confessed that after seeing ‘strange faces’ in the street, and having learnt that the persons were foreigners, they had planned the robbery. However, things did not go as planned as Shaheed and his two brothers resisted and as they fought with their attackers, the gunmen discharged several rounds at them. Shaheed was shot four times about his body.

Meanwhile, the Police had last week sought legal advice to further detain the men, as the detectives widened the probe in a bid to arrest another person who is reportedly also implicated in the murder/robbery.