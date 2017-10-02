RHTY&SC to host softball cricket tournament to honour memory of Naeem Nasir

…Ganga expresses full confidence in club

THE Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS, Guyana’s leading youth and sports club, will be hosting a softball cricket tournament this coming Sunday, to honour the memory of the founder of Bakewell, Naeem Nasir.

Nasir, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the RHTY&SC MS, died five years ago and this year’s tournament would be the third edition.

Bakewell has been the official sponsor of the RHTY&SC, Under-17 and Second Division teams since 2000.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster during a simple presentation ceremony at the Company’s head office, Triumph, East Coast, Demerara, stated that as usual, the RHTY&SC would arrange a tournament of the highest standard and one that would pay tribute to an outstanding son of Guyana.

Nasir, Foster recalled, was a strong believer in the RHTY&SC, MS, and he hailed the late businessman as one of the main reasons why the Club is widely rated Guyana’s best.

Since Bakewell came on board as an official cricket sponsor in 2000, the RHTY&SC has won five Guyana Cricket Club-of-the-Year Award, three National Championships and produced close to 100 Berbice cricketers at all levels.

Hosting a successful softball tournament is the best way the RHTY&SC can pay tribute to Nasir, Foster stated, and at the same time, uphold the high standard it has set itself in the past.

General Manager of Bakewell, Rajin Ganga, stated that the late Naeem Nasir was always proud of his involvement with the RHTY&SC and even prouder of its countless achievements over the years. Bakewell, Ganga noted, has full confidence in the Club’s ability to honour the memory of the late Nasir.

The Nasir Memorial Softball Tournament will involve twelve teams drawn from across Berbice.

Teams expected to be part of the tournament are Jai Hind, Prophecy Boys, Hard Knock, Grill Master, Shanie Grocery, Tain, Letter Kenny, Rose Hall Town and Canje.

The winning team will receive $100 000 and trophy, while second- and third-place teams will pocket $50 000 and $25 000 respectively.

Teams are asked to call the RHTY&SC MS, office on 337 4562 for more information. Only Berbice-born players would be allowed to play. Teams are required to be at the Area ‘H’ ground by 08:30hrs for a prompt 09:00hrs start.

Meanwhile the RHTY&SC Cricket Development Committee would like to inform teams that the Busta Champion of Champions softball tournament starts on October 15.