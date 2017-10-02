North GT Inter-school championship: QC, Bishops’ High, St Rose’s High  and Westfield Prep record wins 

NORTH Georgetown District 11 began their search for their 2017 team yesterday, with Queen’s College, Bishops’ High, St Rose’s High and Westfield Prep Primary each winning at swimming in their respective Zones, to take early leads as District 11 Inter-School Championships commenced.. By the end of the day’s action at the Colgrain Swimming Pool, QC had put together 189 points to successfully defend their title in Zone One, a 35 points lead over Marian Academy. Chase Academy were third with 112 points.Westfield Prep Primary also successfully defended their title in Zone Four, which comprises all the primary schools in the District. Westfield ended with three times the number of points as their nearest competitors – St Margaret’s.

North Georgetown and Marian Academy shared third place after amassing 22 points each. Concord was fourth with 16 points and Winfer Gardens ended in fifth with 11 points.Over in the Zone Two, thanks to wins like those picked up by national swimmer Lian Winter, Bishops’ High were able to overthrow Christ Church and return to dominance, taking 165 points in the end. Swimming in the Girls’ Under-14 category, Winter championed the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke, the only events in her category.

Christ Church were unable to defend their title after putting together just 158 points. Guyana Trust College took third in Zone 2 with 124 points. School of the Nations had 50 points, while St John’s had 20 points. Another upset took place in Zone Three where St Rose’s High returned to unseat St Stanislaus College (Saints), with leading wins from top swimmer Leon Seaton in the Boys’ Under-14 category, and Nikhil Ramnarine in the Boys’ open.

St Rose’s High, who did not participate at the event last year, stockpiled 156 points. Saints were not too far behind with 122 points. Saints scored a few top points from Alex Winter who ruled the Boys’ open category winning the 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events. Brickdam Secondary ended a distant third, in Zone 3, with 41 points followed by Business School with 33 points and St Mary’s Secondary 18 points. The schools continue their battle today at the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) ground, with field events competition in Zones 1, 2 and 3. Tomorrow there will be Zone 4’s Inter-School Track Championships, while the Zone’s field events championships will be on Friday. The competition then continues next week with the Inter-School Track Championships for the remaining Zones.