Miner killed after pit caves in

A GOLD miner was killed on Sunday morning in Mahdia, Region Eight when the pit he was working in caved in, causing him to be buried alive.

Dead is 27-year-old Kellon Peters of Lot 122 One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden. Peters was the ‘marack man’ working on the 4 inch land dredge when the accident occurred in the vicinity of St. Elizabeth, Mahdia, Region Eight. The dredge belongs to Ronald Percival.

Speaking to Guyana Chronicle from the scene of the incident, the cook disclosed that the accident occurred shortly after 10:00hrs on Sunday. According to her, Peters and two other miners were in the pit at the time when the wall caved in.

Ashanti Peters, Kellon Peters’ sister, told this newspaper that her brother was expected to return home on Sunday but instead they got the devastating news of his passing.

Kellon Peters, she said, had spent many years working in the “gold bush” but left his One Mile Extension residence in August with the promise of returning home a month later.

“He was expected to return home today for his mother birthday today. He called last night (Saturday night) and said he was coming home,” Ashanti Peters said as she struggled to come to grips with the reality of the death of her younger brother.

It was around 11:30 on Sunday morning that his family in Linden received the news of his death.

“The bahir (cook) called. She said the pit caved in with them. Three of them were in the pit at the time but he didn’t make it.”

His body is expected to be transported to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary from Mahdia today. Peters is survived by his two daughters, ages three and five, and his other relatives and friends.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is currently investigating the incident. A senior engineer is spearheading the investigation.