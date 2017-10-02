‘Jackie Chan’, Kellman, Garrett fire President’s XI to 3-0 win

GREGORY ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, along with Curtez Kellman and Jeremy Garrett all found the net for the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) President’s XI team, during their 3-0 win over the Indigenous XI on Sunday at the Everest cricket ground.

The charity match was organised by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to aid their Caribbean counterparts, who are victims of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which ravaged parts of the Region last month.

Playing in front of a sizeable crowd, the President’s XI, comprising players who are encamped for Guyana’s International Friendly in Grenada on Saturday, were too imposing for the Indigenous XI and controlled the game from the entire 90 minutes.

Kellman netted the game’s first goal in the 37th minute, as the President’s XI, despite their dominance, could only manage a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Richardson scored one of his many attempts in the 70th minute, while Garrett scored in the closing seconds of the game (96th minute).

In the supporting game, a female encounter, the National U-17 team defeated a select All-Star team 7-1, thanks to a hat-trick from Tiandi Smith who scored in the 20th, 23rd and 29th minutes.

Lakeisha Pearson (28th, 31st) and Anulisa Vincent (37th, 40th) scored a double each, while Sasha James (34th) scored the lone goal for the All-Star team.