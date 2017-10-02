Harvey, Macey second-half goals earn Uitvlugt a place in quarterfinals

A GOAL apiece off the boots of Jamal Harvey and Christopher Macey ensured Uitvlugt Warriors a place in the quarter-final round of the Hamilton Green Knock-Out Cup Football Tournament.

Playing at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara, on Sunday, Uitvlugt Warriors netted two second-half goals through Harvey (52nd) and Macey (68th) to secure a 2-1 win against Santos whose Rondell Gardener pulled one back for the Georgetown-based unit in the 78th minute.

With the win, West Coast Demerara team (Uitvlugt) will now await the outcome of the next fixture on the card when Georgetown Football Club (GFC) face Silver Shattas of Linden at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, from 17:00hrs. on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Milerock of Linden will face Western Tigers of Georgetown from 19:00hrs at the same venue while the feature game brings together Winners Connection and their Linden counterparts Eagles United from 21:00hrs.

Last Sunday Police secured a walkover victory over Riddim Squad who failed to make an appearance for their game.

The winnerz of the tournament will receive $500 000 and the Minister of Citizenship trophy, while the runners-up will earn $250 000 and the Guyana Beverage trophy.

The third- and fourth-place teams will receive $150 000 and $100 000 along with the John Fernandes Limited and Cummings Electrical trophy respectively.