Guyana unfairly knocked out of South American Youth Games boxing

CITING that the boxers were ‘too experienced’, Guyanese boxers Keevin Allicock and Christopher Moore were knocked out of the boxing competition of the South American Youth Games, without throwing a single punch, after a protest against a change in age requirement, without prior notification, was turned down.

As the Games’ boxing competition began last Saturday, Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist Allicock was originally scheduled to be in 50kg to 52 kg (flyweight) category, while Moore was placed in the 60kg to 63kg men’s (lightweight) division. Both boxers left Guyana with high hopes, as did their supporters. However, it was not to be.

According to a report issued from the Guyana contingent’s Chef-de-Mission, Godfrey Munroe, it was not until a technical meeting last Friday that boxing coach Terrence Poole was surprisingly informed that an age change rendered the two boxers ineligible to

participate – a change that Guyana was never notified about, prior to leaving the country.

“Guyana’s best prospects to medal at these games, in the sports discipline of boxing, were floored (suffered a major blow) when it was indicated to coach Terrence Poole that Guyana’s boxers would be unable to participate in the games due to a change in the age stipulation which was never communicated to Guyana,” the report stated.

“Contrary to the stipulated age as outlined in the technical manual provided, for boxing, to the Chef de Mission, and as provided for the games management (which) indicated that National Olympic Committees can register athletes born on the 1st January 1999 and 31st December 2000, which Guyana complied with, in their submission of athletes Christopher Moore and Keevin Allicock.

“However, contrary to the manuals provided, a change was made twice to the age requirement for boxing, which was never communicated to the Guyana Olympic committee.”

After learning of this, Munroe sought the intervention of the organising committee for this unfair injustice.

“Chef de Mission of the Guyana team, Godfrey, wrote the organising committee outlining Guyana’s position in view of a resolution.

The basis of the letter outlined that Guyana was seeking clarity as to the reasons why the change in age stipulations was never communicated to Guyana and sought intervention to explore a possibility of allowing our boxers to participate,” Munroe said in an email.

However, despite a verbal apology being issued, the final decision was not in Guyana’s favour.

“(A) decision was taken at the technical congress not to allow our boxers to participate since it was felt that Guyana’s boxers would be too experienced,” Munroe explained. He added: “Guyana’s boxers continue to train and despite the setback have been very supportive of their team mates.”