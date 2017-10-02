GAPLF Raw Nationals Rahim, Oudit emerge overall winners

… Immadeen, Oudit rewrite National records

AFTER intense competition between strong men and women at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation’s (GAPLF) Raw Nationals Championships last Sunday, Vijai Rahim (74kg) and Lisa Oudit (84kg) emerged as the overall winners.

In the male segment of the competition, where there were more competitors, there was a battle of strength between the newcomers and the seasoned lifters.

In the end, Rahim clinched the overall title after garnering the highest wilks points – a total of 476.722 through his 7.5kg squat, 137.5kg bench press and his 272.5 deadlift, which totalled 637.5kg.

He scored in the open category for his weight class, beating Donnell Perry whose total was 100kg less than Rahim’s.

Berbice powerlifting pride and team member of the Guyanese contingent that participated in the Pan American championships earlier this year, Arif Immadeen, took part in this competition too, seeking to be the victor.

He was able to total 383.975 wilks points and 485kg after his 175kg squat, 95kg benchpress and 215 deadlift, scoring first place in the junior 66kg category but was beaten in the open category by Derran Harris from the Hardcore Gym who lifted a 500kg, with 392.6 wilks points. Nevertheless, Immadeen wrote the 66kg junior records with his squat, deadlift and total.

In the 53kg weight class, Neezam Deepan was able to lift a total of 215kg, amassing 260.881 wilks points, making him the male junior and open champion. And in the 59kg class, Navindra Tamasar edged past Dwayne Welch with his 442.5kg total and 387.188 wills points.

Brandon Badal, Johnny Seecharran and Hardat Tarson scored the top positions in the sub-junior, junior and open categories respectively in the 83kg class.. However, in the open category here, Tarson topped second place winner Phillip Romalho and third-place holder VIckram Panday with his 585kg total.

Joseph Stoll and Feroze Hussain fought in the 93kg class, and in the end, Hussain beat Stoll in the open category with his 527.5kg total and 333.380 wilks points versus Stoll’s 412.5kg and 262.433 points. Christoper Richards was the only competitor in the 105Kg class, and he amassed a total of 620kg and 379.378 wilks points.

Finally, Colin ‘Mr Clean’ Chesney from the Upper Demerara Barbell Club garnered 445.625 wilks points and a total of 775kg after his 317.5kg squat, 167.5 benchpress and his 290kg deadlift.

Though comprising fairly new powerlifters, the distaff side of the competition brought the heat with the females battling for supremacy.

Lisa Oudit, sole female competitor in the 84kg weight class, placed first in the open category for her weight class and emerged the overall winner of the competition.

Buddy’s Gym lifter erased the national squat, benchpress, deadift and total records set by Jackquelyn Toney in this weight class after she managed a 130.5kg squat, 60.5kg benchpress and a 135.5Kg deadlift which totalled 326.5kg and 304.429 wilks points. With this score, she erased the chances of her competitors.

However, Grace Babb was able to cop first place in the female 72kg open and junior categories with 297.192 wilk points and a total of 290kg after her 107.5kg squat, 45kg benchpress and 137.5kg deadlift.

Following closely behind in the open category was Mekdeci, with a wilks points total of 277.368 and a total of 280kg and then Blossom Babb took third place with a total of 192.5kg and 191.287 wilks points.

President of the GAPLF, Ed Caesar, remarked that the athletes displayed a high degree of sportsmanship and proved that the local lifters can be “world record holders”.

With the completion of this event, the next highly anticipated powerlifting event will be the Seniors championships, set for later this year.