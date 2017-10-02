Danns makes return to Golden Jaguars

… Terence Vancooten to make international debut

UK-BASED Neil Danns is about to make a return to the Golden Jaguars, as Guyana’s Senior National Football team prepare for their October 7 International Friendly against Grenada at the Kirani James Stadium in St George’s.

It will be déjà vu for Danns, 34, who made his international debut for the Golden Jaguars against Grenada. He assisted in both of Pernell Shultz’s two goals, which resulted in Guyana walking away with a 2-0 win.

However, the game was rewarded to Grenada and Guyana also fined by FIFA, after the sport’s world-governing body deemed former English Premier League (EPL) defender Matthew Briggs’ participation ‘illegal’.

Danns, who plays in the midfield, is coming off a sensational run in English football’s League One with Blackpool, and featured four times for Guyana, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old full-back Terence Vancooten who plays for Stevenage Football Club in the English football’s League Two, is expected to make his international debut for Guyana after being called by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Defender Warren Creavalle, who features in the USA’s Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Philadelphia Union, will also be joining the team for another outing with the Golden Jaguars. So too is Englishman Samuel Cox, who usually wears the captain’s armband.

Finland-based Walter Moore, according to sources, is also expected to return as the GFF technical team looks to put together the strongest possible team to face Grenada.

With regard to the local players, the GFF still remains tight-lipped on its selection, with a source close to the team confirming that striker Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson will be included in the squad.

The team will depart on Thursday for Trinidad and Tobago, where they will play a warm-up match before heading to the Spice Isle.