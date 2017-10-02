Auto repair worker murdered at Industry

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man who was allegedly beaten by his neighbour at Industry Front, East coast Demerara this morning.

Reports are that the elderly man, Alan Bhagwandin , said to be in his 40s , was imbibing around 10:00hrs today with his neighbour , called “Crusher” , when the two had a fight.

The man’s neighbour dealt him several blows to the body with a wood during the fracas and left him lying motionless on the ground.

Police arrived at the scene sometime later and arrested the suspect who was reportedly intoxicated.

Investigations are ongoing.