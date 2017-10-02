Audit needed into GECOM’s Media Monitoring Unit

Dear Editor

COULD the big Gs at Kaieteur News, Glen and Gildharie, say who was responsible for hiring the relative of a former GECOM high-ranking official at the Media Monitoring Unit?

One of the Media Monitoring Unit’s responsibilities was the monitoring of the placements of advertisements placed by GECOM. So the million-dollar question that taxpayers are continuing to ask is, was GECOM given value for money with the official evaluating quotations for the placements of advertisements, and his relative as one of the media monitors tasked with checking if all of GECOM’s ads were carried in the print and electronic media?

The son of this former official worked with the Media Monitoring Unit for the 2006 and 2011 Regional and General Elections and Troy Tec Advertisement Agency, with the said official signing a certificate of performance as work done satisfactorily for Troy Tec Advertisement Agency, which won 98% of those contracts. Did the Guyanese taxpayers get value for money?

The Auditor General Deodat Sharma needs to bring the Media Monitoring Unit for 2006 and 2011 Elections under his radar. The official and his son were in serious conflict of interest.

The audit office’s cluelessness was how the late American General, George Armstrong Custer, described his loss to the Plains Indians at Little Big Horn in 1876. Mr. Sharma, I know that you are no army general, but you are the auditor general and the word clueless should never be associated with you and your staff. There is an urgent need for a forensic audit of this former official, his son, Troy Tec and the Media Monitoring Unit that monitored the 2006 and 2011 Regional and General Elections.

Regards

Former GECOM employee