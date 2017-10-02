Agriculture Month: PM urges partnership in agriculture sector

… says Guyana ripe to be ‘breadbasket’ of Caribbean

AGRICULTURE Month 2017 was on Sunday launched with calls for a more vibrant sector. Themed “Food Security and Hinterland Development: Our National Priority”, the month of activities was declared open by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

At the event which was held within the Ministry of Agriculture’s compound, Prime Minister Nagamootoo told the gathering that the time is ripe for Guyana to look towards being the nation of food security that can assist the world in challenging economic times.

The Prime Minister referred to the recent hurricanes which devastated several territories within the Caribbean, leaving many homeless and without food and potable water. He said, “We have to be a reservoir of hope,” telling the people of the Region that when in need, Guyana will be there to assist.

He said “our biggest need is food” and “Guyana is well poised and very fortunate that in terms of food, we are self-sufficient.” In this light, the Prime Minister congratulated all within the agriculture sector for their hard work but he also noted the massive devastation which occurred as a result of the Category 5 storms, Irma and Maria.

The two hurricanes wreaked havoc in several territories, leaving them without basic food supplies. “The dreams of the Caribbean people in many respects have been shattered,” said the Prime Minister. Nagamootoo said too that Agriculture Month allows for reflection on the country’s capacity and ability and he stressed that Guyana is blessed beyond measure. Notwithstanding what Guyana has to offer, the Prime Minister told those gathered that efforts must be made to diversify the crops. He referred specifically to agro-processing and “new agriculture” where the country must focus on standards to meet its growing external market.

This month the Prime Minister said must mark a new beginning for the sector. “We do not want partisanship in agriculture, we want partnership. As we observe Agriculture Month, the message should be that all are involved, consumed and so this Agriculture Month must make a new beginning, and it must make a difference in the way we look at this all-encompassing industry.”

Full potential

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder in brief remarks encouraged farmers to join forces with Government to realise their fullest potential. He said this year’s theme reflects the government’s commitment and vision, noting that his ministry is committed to ensuring that there is a more productive and resilient sector.

“…we are committed to developing a green state economy …” he said, noting that Guyana is on the path to sustainable development. As a result of the country’s sustainable development agenda, Minister Holder made it clear that attention must be paid to the impact of climate change on this development path.

“The fact that our main agriculture activities are situated in the coastal zone, which is some 6ft below sea level and leaves our people vulnerable, this is one example why hinterland development for food security is a national priority,” Holder declared.

The Agriculture sector has grown, he observed, adding that it is gradually being made resilient but it is prone to climate change. “Everyone has a role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change…” said the Minister of Agriculture, who noted that this year’s activities will see a push for environmentally-friendly operations.

Minister Holder also stressed the importance of self-sufficiency and noted that Guyanese need to eat more of what is produced here. During this month, National Tree Planting Day will be observed in Mabaruma, while there will be the commissioning of a turmeric factory in Hosororo.

Permanent Secretary (ag.) Joylyn Nestor-Burrowes underscored the sentiments of both the Prime Minister and Minister Holder. She too highlighted the importance of agriculture here and the benefits that can be accrued, not only locally but externally. At the conclusion of the launch, the Prime Minister was presented with a hamper of natural, local produce as a token of appreciation. Also present at the event were General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Ms. Alison Peters and Chief Hydromet Officer, Dr. Garvin Cummings.