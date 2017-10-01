West Indies set for Zimbabwe Test tour

THE West Indies will play against Zimbabwe in two Test matches scheduled for later this month in Bulawayo.

The first match will be held from October 21-25, while the second will begin on October 29. Both matches will be played at the Queens’ Sports Club. The team which is expected to arrive in the country on 11 October – will face Zimbabwe A in a three-day practice match beginning on October 15 ahead of the start of the series.

Following a disappointing season against England the regional team will hope for better luck against opponents, which it will face in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers having failed to secure automatic progression to the 2019 World Cup.

The match will be West Indies’ second tour to Zimbabwe in the last 12 months. They featured there in a tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka, in November last year.

Zimbabwe, who narrowly lost to Sri Lanka in the longest format in their last outing, could welcome batsman Brendan Taylor and seamer Kyle Jarvis back into the international fold after both gave up English county deals to return to their home country.