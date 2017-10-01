Time for a paradigm shift

–‘Agri’ Minister says, if Guyana to realise full agricultural potential

AGRICULTURE Minister Mr Noel Holder feels it is now more important than ever that Guyana moves its agricultural base away from the coastland, given its vulnerability to the negative effects of climate change.

He said as much in his message this year in observation of Agriculture Month, which is celebrated here every year in the month of October.

The following is the full text of his message:

“THE role of Agriculture in Guyana continues to be one filled with challenges. However, the prospects for advancement are surmountable.

“If, as a nation, we are to realise our agricultural potential, these challenges must be recognised and addressed collectively through the exploitation of the country’s full agricultural potential.

“Agriculture Month 2017 is being held under the theme, “Food Security and Hinterland Development: Our National Priority,” highlighting the progress we have made and steps taken in our agricultural development efforts.

“This year, we will be looking at ways in which we can stimulate greater food security, while increasing food production and productivity. But while we look at addressing food availability, we must put plans in place to ensure the effects of climate change does not deter the progress made.

“To ensure that Guyana is in accord with the international objective of ensuring that ‘World hunger is eliminated,’ creating a conducive environment for production is vital. With over 85 per cent of our population, and 75 per cent of Guyana’s economic activities concentrated on our low-lying coastal plain, Guyana is particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change on its economy, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

“It is even more necessary now for Guyana to extend its agricultural base inland; to shift our production base to the Intermediate and Rupununi savannahs, which have been earmarked as the new agricultural frontiers. Possessing vast, arable savannah lands (Rupununi, 1.3m ha; Intermediate Savannah, 292,000 ha), there remains tremendous potential for agricultural advancement, as Guyana continues to narrow the gap between the coastland and the hinterland regions.

“In fact, we aim to raise the profile of hinterland agriculture and the tremendous opportunities that exist, for example, with the Commissioning of a tumeric factory at Hosororo, Region One (Barima-Waini) by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

“Region One will also be the highlight this year with the commissioning of a new weather station, and the observance of our National Tree Day at Mabaruma.

“Guyana stands ready to positively contribute to eliminating world hunger. Even as we are fortunate to be a food-secure nation, the ministry, through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), will be looking at ways to improve the standard of living of Guyana’s First Peoples with the introduction of the Black Giant Poultry programme in our hinterland and other regions, as well as the hosting of cattle management seminars to ensure proper animal husbandry.

“Guyana’s vast potential as it relates to agriculture is not in the past, but in the future. We believe that we can tap that potential if we work together. Guyana is well positioned to fill the food-security gap, regionally and internationally.

“Small farmers have been playing a significant role in the development of agriculture in Guyana; and during this month, we will celebrate their accomplishments. The Ministry of Agriculture takes this opportunity to encourage investment, as we also look at the economic advances in the non-traditional agricultural sectors.

“The importance of proper storage of pesticides will be highlighted during the Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Control Board’s week-long activities, as our various agencies showcase the importance of agriculture to Guyana.

“As we aim to raise the profile of agriculture and the possibilities that exist, I invite all players within the industry to work with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that the livelihood of farmers are safeguarded, and that Guyana takes its rightful place as the “rice bowl” and “food basket” of the Caribbean and beyond.”