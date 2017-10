LATE FLASH: Gorgeous Sherryanna Balkaran of Region 8 was last night crowned Miss Indigenous Heritage 2017 at the National Cultural Centre. First Runner up was Junisha Johnny (Region 9). Second Runner-up was Dolly Chambers (Region 7).

Third Runner-up was Shanna Boyle (Region 10) while the Fourth Runner-up was Roberta Alpin (Region 6)

See more pictures by Delano Williams in tomorrow’s issue.