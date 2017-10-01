IDB working tirelessly

–on improving tender, procurement process through series of workshops

THE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Friday concluded a two-day workshop aimed at improving the evaluation of tenders financed by that Bank.

The workshop, themed “What to do when procurement goes wrong”, focused on identifying potential challenges that adversely affect the efficiency of the procurement process, explaining the context in which such situations generally arise, why, and the possible outcomes.

In a statement to the media, the IDB said the workshop, which comprised 45 participants, forms part of a strategy aimed at achieving better efficiency and performance at the evaluation stage of the IDB-financed procurement processes.

Back in June, the IDB hosted another workshop which focused on the principles of evaluation for complex infrastructure procurement processes and consulting services. A third workshop, aimed at analysing financial information, is planned before year-end.

“The general objective is to avoid occurrences that may adversely affect the execution of the procurement process, to increase quality and reduce the total time between process launch and contract signature,” the IDB stated.

The IDB said its local office is committed to providing all necessary assistance to improve project execution, disbursement projections, and capacity to manage and implement all forecasted procurement activities.

