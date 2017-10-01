Franchise League 3-day tournament….East Bank ease to 4-wicket win over West Berbice

…Wins also for Georgetown, Essequibo and Lower Corentyne

EAST Bank completed a four-wicket win over hosts West Berbice yesterday in their round five game of the Franchise League three-day tournament at the Bush Lot ground.

Scores in the match: West Berbice 140 and 190; East Bank 191 and 145-6.

Set 140 for victory, the visitors resuming the final day with 77 runs short of the victory target, lost four wickets in the process.

From their overnight 63-2, the visitors’ added nine runs before left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (3-42), removed Sachin Singh for 23.

Sherefane Rutherford joined the other overnight batsman Darshan Persaud, and made a 9-ball 16, inclusive of a four and two sixes while Steven Jacobs contributed 17 to the winning total before both batsmen were dismissed by Derich McAlmon and Seon Glasgow respectively.

At the other end, Persaud stood firm, and took the winning target within reach before he was dismissed off Andrew Dutchin for 28.

Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed was unbeaten on 15 when victory was achieved.

Meanwhile, at Tuschen ground on the East Bank of Essequibo, Georgetown beat West Demerara by six wickets.

Set 124 for victory, the City team reached their target in just 21.5 overs. Robin Bacchus hit a composed unbeaten 52, and Christopher Barnwell stroke a blistering 47.

West Demerara resuming on 43-2, were bowled out for a modest 186. Akshaya Persaud made a solid 51, but it teenage spinner, Ashmead Nedd, who ripped through the West Demerara top order to grabbed for 6-76.

Leg-spinner Steven Sankar claimed 3-19 while Paul Wintz had 1-42. Bowling for West Demerara Keshram Seyhodan took 3-31 in Georgetown’s second innings.

At Port Mourant; Essequibo whipped Upper Corentyne by 169 runs. Essequibo resumed on 361-3 and were bowled out for 454, a lead of 297 runs.

Ricardo Adams took his overnight 62 to 87 while Kemol Savory took his 37 to 49. Off-spinner Eon Hooper finished with figures of 7-116 while David Latchya had 3-78.

Set 298 for victory, Upper Corentyne folded for 128 in 47.3 overs. Balchand Baldeo top score with 31. Joshua Ramsammy and Hooper contributed 20 runs apiece.

Bowling for Essequibo, Anthony Adams claimed 6-29, while Ricardo Adams had 2-52.

Over at the Lusignan ground, Lower Corentyne inflicted an innings and 141 runs win over East Coast.

Lower Corentyne resuming at their overnight 343-3, declared at 405-7. Jonathon Foo failed to add to his overnight 152 while Kevlon Anderson added 18 more runs to score to be dismissed for 120.

East Coast in reply were bowled out for a paltry 97. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was the main destroyer, with four wickets. With a huge first innings lead of 308 runs, the visitors enforced the follow-on. East Coast were then skittled out for 167 in their second innings with pacer Raun Johnson taking six for 36 and Kasim Khan two for 52.

The sixth round bowls off on Friday.