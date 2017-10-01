Forde maintains dominance in COURTS 10K

CLEVELAND Forde once again proved that he’s the best distance athlete in Guyana after winning another COURTS 10K road race yesterday.

It was the seventh edition of the event in Guyana, and the win was Forde’s sixth, as he clocked 33 minutes, 37 seconds (33:37) to hold off second place finisher, Winston Missigher, who crossed the line at 33:47 and 2015 winner, Cleveland Thomas, who ran 33:25.

Overseas-based Euleen Josiah-Tanner, who won six consecutive COURTS 10K was absent from yesterday’s run and Ashanti Scott made good of her chances to win the women’s category, running 43:08, beating Leyanna Charles (45:38) into second, and Joanna Archer (46:05) who finished in third place.

Meanwhile, Alisha Fortune, stopped the clock at 51:37 to win the women’s Masters Category, ahead of Cyrleen Phillips (54:24) who came in second, and Carla Adams (55:16).

Maria Urquhart’s time of 45:06.05 was enough to see her winning the Junior Category, while Ann Ingacio (45:17) and Shema Tyrell (49:41) were second and third, respectively.

Llewellyn Gardener (43:13) won the men’s Masters, beating Clifton Thom (46:58) into second place, and Murice Fagundes (55:04) was third.

This year’s 10K was the most lucrative of the past six years, with Courts Guyana Inc. investing in excess of $2,000,000 in the race, to ensure the success of the event as the company is proud of the growth it has seen throughout the years.

The event was opened to runners in the junior, senior and masters categories for both male and female and Courts handed out $1,500,000 in cash, prizes and trophies.