Fatal accident at Perth

THE police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 09:15 hrs Saturday morning on the Perth Public Road, Essequibo Coast, involving a minibus driven by a 27-year-old Richmond, Essequibo Coast resident and pedal cyclist Mahendra Dyal, 42,of Perth Village.

Investigations revealed that the bus was proceeding along the eastern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when it collided with the cyclist who, whilst proceeding in the opposite direction, reportedly swerved from behind a moving vehicle into its path .As a result of the impact the cyclist received severe injuries and was rushed to the Suddie Hospital.

He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Hospital, but succumbed whilst being transported. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation. A breathalyzer test was administered but no alcohol was detected on the driver’s breath. The body is presently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.