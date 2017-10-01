Dant rebound to take OSCL playoffs title

…Restoration Warriors win `B’ Conference

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – Displaying great resilience following their crushing defeat the previous day in the Norman Sue Bakery 15-over final, Dant rebounded to defeat EC Bannas by four wickets in the Conference `A’ playoffs final, played last Sunday at the Ashtonbee Number One ground, as the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 2017 season ended in a blaze of glory.

The victory by Dant meant they had retained the Playoffs Championships for the fourth consecutive year, adding to their Caribbean Sensation 10/10 title, and the Conference `A’ regular season crown. They however had to settle for the runner-up spot in the NSB 15-over tournament, going down by nine wickets to archrivals Sunshine.

The `B’ Conference saw Restoration Warriors upstaging favourites Enmore in a nail-biting finish, winning by four runs over the regular season champions who had tallied 83 points to their fourth placed opponents who ended with 65.

Dant’s victory was engineered by a brilliant all-round performance by former Guyana national captain Damador Daesrath, who was undefeated on 31 when victory was achieved at 139 for six, in pursuit of EC Bannas 137 for eight made in the allotted 20 overs.

Daesrath, who was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Dant, had earlier featured prominently in the bowling with the outstanding figures of three for 15 in four overs.

Daesrath, who clobbered three sixes and a four in his fine knock, joined his skipper, Looknauth Ramsuchit, with Dant in some bother at 81 for six in the 14th over, and in danger of losing their second final in successive days.

The two Berbicians, however, batted with great poise, adding an unbeaten 59, and romping to victory with five deliveries to spare. Ramsuchit played a captain’s innings of 32 not out, and which was laced with two fours and a six. For EC Bannas, Amit Pooran claimed two for 15 and captain, Trevon Garraway, grabbed two for 39.

MVP, Elton Baker, with a solitary boundary in his 27, was the top scorer for EC Bannas who were also indebted to some 39 extras, mostly wides, as they reached a challenging total. Bholanauth Sukhu supported Daesrath with two for 28.

The much-anticipated `B’ Division final lived up to its pre-game hype, with the winners decided with two deliveries remaining in the final over in the low-scoring affair.

Set 94 for victory, after Enmore were dismissed for a disappointing 93 in 19.4 overs, Restoration Warriors huffed and puffed their way to 96 for nine in a similar number of overs, with skipper, Ravi Bodo, leading from the front with 33 and being the only batsman to reach double figures. His knock included four fours and two sixes. Extras contributed a healthy 31, including 17 wides.

Zakier Yusuff, who was later voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Enmore, captured four for 21, while Mahesh Ramroop (three for 22) and captain, Shiv Persaud (two for eight) were among the wickets.

Former Guyana Under-19 player Eugene LaFleur with 21 (one six and a four) was Enmore’s leading scorer, while the bowling honours went to MVP Fazil Rasool (three for eight) and Navin Misir (four for 22).

OSCL president Albert Ramcharran thanked the teams for their participation in the 2017 season and reminded the players that the league will be making attempts to participate in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup, depending on the availability of players.

The league’s annual presentation, dinner and dance is set for Saturday, October 21 at the Estate Banquet Hall, Scarborough.