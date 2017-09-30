Shake-up in police narcotics branch

…head of dep’t. moved following disappearance of cocaine

HEAD of the Police Narcotics Department, Superintendent of Police, Wayne Dehearte, has been transferred to Berbice to serve in the General Duties section, following the disappearance of a quantity of cocaine from a storage facility within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), over which he had control.

Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Jairam Ramlakhan told the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, that Dehearte received his letter outlining his reassignment and that same will be effective from Monday. It is unclear who will take over the Police Narcotics Department given Dehearte’s reassignment, pending the outcome of an investigation into the missing cocaine.

As head of the Narcotics Department, Dehearte was not required to be attired in police uniform, however, Ramlakhan explained that as a result of his transferal, he is now required to be uniformed.

On Tuesday, it was reported that close to two kilograms of cocaine went missing from the CID Headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

According to the reports, the cocaine was tendered as evidence against 31-year-old Travis Mendonca, who was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a trafficking in narcotics charge. A wanted bulletin was then issued for Delvor Bunbury, whom it is said, allegedly supplied the cocaine to Mendonca, an ex-policeman. Bunbury surrendered to the police earlier in the week and was charged for cocaine trafficking in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Bunbury surrendered to the police on the same day the cocaine went missing. He appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly and was remanded to prison until October 20.

The 28-year-old of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, was last March among three others who were remanded to prison for trafficking in 588 grams of cocaine.

He and Gavin Harris were accused of giving a bag containing narcotics to former police rank, Louie Dublin. That charge read that Bunbury and Gavin Harris on March 17, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), both had in their possession 588 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Bunbury and Harris, 25, had pleaded not guilty to the charge. The former police rank, Dublin, 21, also pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan blamed “reckless” and “negligent” elements of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the disappearance of cocaine from the Criminal Investigations Unit (CID).