Dynamic passengers should contact travel agents for refund

PASSENGERS who will be affected by the imminent closure of Dynamic International Airways should contact their travel agents for refunds.

Captain Gerry Gouveia of Roraima Airways, handling agent for the North Carolina –based air carrier noted on social media on Friday that the international airline is required by law to refund affected passengers.

While Roraima has not officially released any information on the closure of the airline’s operations here, Gouveia said that the latest development is outside the local airline’s control. He expressed appreciation to persons who have supported his company in the past.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Dynamic was closing its Guyana operations, which is expected to cease within the next few days.

According to a report on the online aviation news site ch-aviation.com, since filing its bankruptcy petition in July this year, Dynamic has cut its workforce from 192 to 132. The report stated that the air carrier is expected to trim back on its Guyana operations and focus on leasing its services through an arrangement known as ACMI (aircraft, complete crew, maintenance, and insurance).

The wet-lease arrangement is one in which one airline (the lessor) provides services to another airline or other type of business acting as a broker of air travel (the lessee). The latter pays by hours operated.

The report stated that the carrier has already established contracts with two airline operators at other destinations. Dynamic suspended its Asian operations in August, after an engine problem precipitated an early end to the season.

Following flight permit problems in Ecuador, Dynamic recently cut flights to Guayaquil with its last remaining scheduled service being the lucrative New York (JFK) – Georgetown (CJIA) route.