Boozy GRA officer arrested for firing off gun

A LICENSED firearm holder employed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) as an enforcement officer who allegedly discharged his 9MM pistol multiple times in public view, at a popular night spot in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty early Friday morning, has been arrested and his weapon lodged.

Police said about 01:45hrs, a policeman on a motorcycle patrol caught the 35-year-old resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, who was in the company of others imbibing, discharging rounds into the air and promptly detained him and took possession of the weapon which had 13 live rounds remaining in its magazine. An investigation is in progress.