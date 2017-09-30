Bandit nabbed following Better Hope robbery

A SUSPECTED bandit was apprehended on Friday afternoon following a robbery at Better Hope on the East Coast of Demerara .

According to an eyewitness, around 13:00 hrs on Friday, a woman was standing outside the Wisdom Supermarket along the Railway Line Embankment at Better Hope, when three men rode up to her on bicycles.

She said one of the men approached the woman and started to argue with her. “He went up to she and start slap she up and punch her and pull away her things,” she noted. She said that the woman raised an alarm and persons in the vicinity soon realised that the woman was being robbed. “He behave like If he and the girl deh,” the eyewitness recounted.

As the bandits rode away from the scene, a plain clothes police officer was passing and with the assistance of residents, the rank pursued the bandits. One of the men was apprehended while the others escaped aback of Better Hope.

Residents reported that the men were seen earlier scouring the area in front the Chinese-owned supermarket. They said that the men may have been targeting the supermarket which was robbed on multiple occasions in the past.

Police are investigating the incident.