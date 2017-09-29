Troy Resources, Kaburi Village celebrate Heritage Month

AS Australian mining company Troy Resources Guyana Inc continues to work on improving relations with the nation’s first people, the company recently celebrated Indigenous Month activities with the village of Kaburi.

According to a company release, Troy Resources invited the Region Seven village to its Karouni mine site to host its annual cultural day in celebration of Indigenous Heritage Month.

The event was the continuance of a tradition ever since the establishment of the company’s full operations at Karouni and one which the company said will continue as it helps to foster a spirit of understanding and mutual trust between the community and the mining company.

This year’s activities were held at the Karouni Camp Site and included, cultural exhibitions, display and sale of craft from the village, archery competitions and a food and drinks sale by the village.

Every year, the company provides a space at the camp and sets aside a day in September for the activities. Troy Resources provides the transportation and all other amenities for the villagers to make the trip possible.

Troy Resources, since its establishment, has been working with Kaburi to develop several community projects such as a plant nursery to be used for the purposes of land reclamation, a sewing project to provide employment opportunities and projects that support the school and cultural activities.