Ramchand ready for Caribbean Invasion

Team Ramchand’s Wreckers are ready for tomorrow’s Caribbean Invasion drag race meet at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

The wreckers, with several local titles under their belts, will be returning to the racing track with the Gillette-sponsored Toyota Levin, a Nissan Pulsar, a Toyota Celica, and a Toyota Starlet.

Speaking to the media from his Good Hope East Coast Demerara workshop, Ramchand conveyed that he is ready for the battle, come Sunday (tomorrow).

“We’ve been working through the nights recently as we prepare for this drag race meet. However, the main car is not finished as yet, the parts came in late, but we are taking up four cars.”

He added, “We are working together as one with all the Guyanese, to get the best result tomorrow against the Surinamese cars.”

The team is sponsored by Ansa McAl through the Gillette brand and Ramchand’s Wreckers.

Official free practice for the event is set for noon today while tomorrow’s races begin at 09:00hrs, with free runs.