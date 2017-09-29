Police will capture prison escapees –says commissioner

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is focused on recapturing the two prison escapees who are still on the run, acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine said.

The two who are still at large are Paul Goriah who escaped from the Lusignan Prison and Mark Royden Williams who made good his escape during the destructive July 9 riot at Camp Street Prison.

“Over the last few weeks we have launched a number of operations which include searches and combing of certain backlands,” said Ramnarine during an interview with members of the media on Thursday.

He said police had received two recent sightings of Goriah in Yarrowkabra but on both occasions units dispatched did not notice him.

Their main focus is reportedly on Linden, given that one of the escapees, Uree Varswyck was killed there and Williams managed to escape.

“As we indicated, we have done some work to disrupt the possible support which has been provided to the escapees… this has proved to be effective,” he said, adding that persons who were found culpable of assisting the escapees have been dealt with accordingly.

The acting police commissioner said the police will continue to search until they capture the wanted men.