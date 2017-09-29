National Ladies continue dominant streak in GTT Indoor hockey

THE National Ladies, with 14 goals, chalked up their fourth straight win Thursday evening against the Bingo Spartans in the GTT National indoor championships.

Pizza Hut GCC sailed into the Ladies final with an easy win over iNet Lynx.

The Pepsi Hikers pulled ahead of Saints in the men’s first division to set up a challenge with Old Fort Titans for a spot in the final while Old Fort Warriors seem destined for a final spot in the men’s second division, with an easy victory over Saints.

Despite some high quality men’s and women’s open division hockey, it was the veterans, who produced the most entertaining match of the evening, as GCC Vintage took on Antonio’s Grill Hickers.

Despite GCC being the favourites in the match based on earlier performances, Hickers midfielder Devin Munroe seemed determined to create another Bourda washout.

With the Hickers earning a penalty stroke in the 12th minute of a scoreless game thus far, Munroe converted the first of his three goals for the Hickers.

Vintage striker Philip Fernandes drew the scores level at 1-1 just one minute later with a rebound after a fine save by Azad DeAbreu in the Hickers goal.

The match continued this trend as Munroe put his team up twice, with GCC levelling the score right after, through Patrick Edghill and a Dwayne Scott penalty corner.

The game ended at a 3-3 stalemate robbing both teams of bragging rights.

The National Ladies continued their predictable dominance of the women’s division, with a fine display of scoring.

Taking the court against newcomers Bingo Spartans, the National Ladies amassed a team record 14 goals for the easy victory.

The brave Spartans can boast, however, of being the first Ladies team to breach the National defences, with two goals to their name from Abosaide Cadogan and Kirsten Gomes.

The end of the game met a score line of 14-2 in favour of the National Ladies.

Pizza Hut GCC brushed aside iNet Lynx in the other Ladies clash with Sonia Jardine being the player on fire for GCC.

Jardine was the lone player to score in the first half of the match, with a hat-trick through two penalty corners, and a field goal.

Sandy Roopnarine and Dominique DeGroot continued the trend for the Pizza lovers to end, with a 5-0 victory.

The Pepsi Hikers finally got in the winners’ column when they faced Saints in their men’s first division fixture.

Shane Samuels was the hero for the Hikers, scoring all five goals in their 5-3 victory. Young Parmanad Dindial almost matched Samuels’ feat, but fell short by two in his hat-trick for Saints.

The National Greens had a bit of a scare against Bounty GCC in their men’s first division clash as the Bourda boys finished within one in the final score of 5-4 for the Greens.

The GCC Pitbulls drew with Saint Stanislaus College 2-2 in their men’s second division clash while the Old Fort Warriors climbed to the top of the men’s second division table, with a 4-0 beating of Saints.

With the National teams being ineligible for the final, the Old Fort Titans and Bounty GCC topped the men’s first division pool with four points each.

Pizza Hut GCC stand way ahead of the rest, with nine points in the women’s pool.

Old Fort Warriors top the men’s pool so far, with the GCC Pitbulls and Saint Stanislaus College tied for second and GCC Vintage lead the veterans’ pool.