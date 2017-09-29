NAMILCO supports EBFA 7-a-side tourney … Fazia’s Collection also support

THE National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) has been confirmed as the main sponsor in today’s one-day 7-a-side football competition set for the Grove Playfield today from 14:00hrs.

Organised by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), the one-day event targets village teams on the East Bank of Demerara.

In handing over the company’s contribution to EBFA executive member Clive Matthews on Thursday, at the company’s Agricola headquarters, NAMILCO’s Affeeze Khan said that they were very pleased to support the continued development of the sport on the East Bank, and are eager to see the game back up and running at the senior level.

“We have been following the progress of the sport on the East Bank and must say that we are encouraged that competitive play has resumed following months of inactivity due to rain. With the improved weather conditions we are happy that you are making this move to get the villages back to full playing capacity again.”

Matthews, in response, thanked Khan and NAMILCO for their continued support and investment in the development of the sport, especially young players not only on the East Bank but Guyana by extension, noting that the Under-17 level is a critical feeder to the senior teams in each association and beyond.

Meanwhile, Fazia’s Collection, located at America and Longden Streets in the city also made a contribution towards the successful hosting of the event.

Managing Director Terry Anderson noted that the support for the event is one small way of Fazia’s Collection giving back to the society through the medium of sports.

He noted that they have always been supportive of such events that seek to bring players and fans together for wholesome entertainment.

Teams from Agricola, Herstelling, Mocha, Diamond, Grove, Friendship, Soesdyke, Kuru Kururu and Yarrowkabra are expected to battle each other for a first-place prize of $40 000.

Teams are encouraged to be present for 14:00hrs when the draw would be done before action commences.

Matches would be played for 20 minutes, two 10-minute segments while the final would last for 30 minutes, two 15-minute segments.