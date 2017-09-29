GTT, Cancer Foundation launch ‘Pinktober’

— geared at raising awareness of breast cancer

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) in collaboration with the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) on Thursday launched “Pinktober”, an initiative geared towards increasing awareness of breast cancer.

According to Samantha Gooden of Scotch Bonnet, a non-government organisation (NGO) in the fight against breast cancer, during October, GTT and GCF will host Pinktober, a month-long activity calling for more action on breast cancer awareness.

All month, they will be sharing of the stories of cancer survivors and a list of activities have been planned with the signature event being the inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness 5K and 10K walk slated for October 21.

Persons can register for the walk online at gtt.co.gy/cancerwalk for a small sum of $2000, Vat inclusive with no transaction fees.

Gooden explained that the registration fee entitles the entrant: a Pinktober 5K/10K Walk Run t-shirt to participate in the 5K/10K walk, free group fitness training before the Pinktober run on October 21, three days of free mobile data, one ticket to the best dancehall, gospel or reggae show happening in Guyana between October 28 and November 16 and $500 donation to the GCF buy signing up and paying with the code MMG 05086.

In addition, to GTT and GCF Pinktober, a growing number of corporate entities are joining to sponsor and support activities and events that raise awareness, encourage advocacy and support persons affected by cancer.

Some of them include Banks DIH, Impressions, Star Rentals, Pulse Entertainment, and Hits and Jams, among others.

All the proceeds earned during the month themed “Together we can make a difference” will be donated to the GCF.

GTT Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd said the telecommunications giant is very pleased to be a part of the fight against cancer with the launching of Pinktober.

Cancer advocate, Bibi Saeedah Akhtar Hassan said 12 years ago she became an advocate for cancer with Avon Community Help Fund and through GCF they started a screening programme by offering free mammogram and sonogram to more than 100 underinsured and low income women.

She pointed out that in January 2017, they launched cervical cancer awareness month and screened some 250 women.

After some research, they realised it was an important project for Guyana because of some of the high risk women in the rural areas. In these areas, some 700 women were screened.

Hassan’s mother was diagnosed with stage two cancer breast cancer in 2008 and is now cancer-free for nine years. Through that experience she was inspired to assist women in having access to free screening through the corporate sponsors.

She said some of the activities planned in observance of Pinktober starts with a tree-wrapping exercise at Lamaha and Camp Streets on October 2 at 16:00hrs; a church service at Brickdam Cathedral on October 8 at 17:00hrs; No Bra Day on October 8, which supports women who have lost their breasts to cancer; a National Mammogram Day on October 20; and a breast cancer crusade walk on October 21 at 06:00hrs.

At the end of launch, Hassan was gifted with a bouquet of pink roses while fellow survivor Mitzy Campbell and retired coach Leslie Black were presented a basket each of fresh fruits for their efforts in the fight against cancer.

Black lost his daughter at age 22 to the disease and ever since she has been inspired to participate in awareness programmes.