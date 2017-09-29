Golden Jaguars, Indigenous XI excited to play Charity match on Sunday

THE Indigenous XI and the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s National football team, are anxious to face each other in a Charity game, organised by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to aid in the support their Caribbean counterparts, who are victims of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which emaciated parts of the Region earlier this month.

The Everest ground will host the first-of-its-kind match, which will kick off at 20:00hrs. The opening game, a female encounter starting at 18:00hrs will bring together the National Under-17 squad against an All-Star team.

“It’s a great idea to have the game,” said Jeremey Garrett, who will be turning out for the President’s XI. He also noted, “The whole idea of the game is to give charity to the countries that were affected by the hurricanes. I know we’re one of the luckiest countries in the world because we don’t experience these things; if we did I know for a fact that we would have wanted help from other countries. So for the country to come up with an idea like this I must commend those who really thought of the idea to have a game to lend help to the other countries that were affected.”

National player Delano Mentore, who will be featuring for the Indigenous All-Star XI, said it is a great opportunity for the players from the hinterland to play against the national set-up.

“We’re looking forward for the support from the fans. We hope you come out in numbers and we’re here to give the Golden Jaguars – it’s not a walkover like they said, but we’re here to put our best foot forward and enjoy the match,” Mentore stated.

Funds garnered from the two games will go to victims of hurricane-ravaged Caribbean islands. Admission to the venue is $500, and persons can make donations at a desk that will be set up at the venue.