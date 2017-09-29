Franchise League 3-day tournament East Bank, Upper Corentyne take first day honours

… Reifer hit even 100 against Georgetown

BOTH East Bank and Upper Corentyne took first day honours in round five of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Franchise League three-day tournament, which commenced yesterday, with three matches.

At the Bush Lot ground, East Bank franchise closed on 161-7, leading West Berbice’s first-innings total of 140 by 21 runs.

The visitors’ bowlers dominated proceedings and took wickets at regular intervals, with medium pacers Sherefane Rutherford (3-29), Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed (3-49), and off-spinner Steven Jacobs (3-30), being the most successful bowlers. Darshan Persaud took the other wicket.

East Bank won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision which proved to go their way. West Berbice openers Raffle Estriado (15) and Arthley Bailey (16), added 31 for the first wicket, but after Estriado’s dismissal, the home team plunged to new depths of misery with an inept batting display as the wickets tumbled quickly thereafter.

Javid Karim made 19 before Gudakesh Motie (21) and Andrew Dutchin (28) provided a brief late-order resistance, and were the three other batsmen to have reached double figures.

In reply, Jacobs made 61, with eleven fours. Sachin Singh contributed 29 while Rutherford chipped in with 23.

At Port Mourant; Upper Corentyne replying to Essequibo’s first inning of 153, were 190-3 with a first-inning lead of 37 runs. For Essequibo, opener Kevon Boodie top-scored with 50. Off-spinner Eon Hooper claimed 5-63 while Shawn Pereira had 3-34.

For Upper Corentyne, David Latchya was unbeaten on 66, with Anthony Bramble on 43. Kandasammy Surujnarine (34), Balchand Baldeo (28) and Joshua Ramsammy (5) were the batsmen dismissed so far. Anthony Adams has two wickets while Keemo Paul took the other wicket.

At Tuschen; Georgetown closed on one without loss replying to West Demerara’s 333 all out. Raymon Reifer made a composed 100 for West Demerara. He received support from Romario Shepherd (52), Mahendra Dhanpaul (31), Tevin Imlach (28), and 28 runs each from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Travis Persaud. Bowling for Georgetown, Leon Johnson took 3-67, Robin Bacchus 3-40, Ashmead Nedd 2-40, while Christopher Barnwell and Steven Sankar took a wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, the other fifth round game between Lower Corentyne and East Coast will start today at the Lusignan ground.