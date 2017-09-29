Courts Pee Wee football kicks off today

THE sixth edition of the Courts/Malta Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament is set for an electrifying kick-off today at the Thirst Park ground.

The Pee Wee tournament, which is the brainchild of the Petra Organisation, will see 16 games.

The group allocation for this year is as follows – Group A: JE Burnham Primary, Supply Primary, Sophia Primary and Goed Fortuin Primary; Group B: Tucville Primary, St Pius Primary, FE Pollard Primary, and Soesdyke Primary; Group C: Stella Maris Primary, St Stephen’s Primary; Timehri Primary, and Mae’s Primary; Group D: West Ruimveldt Primary, St Margaret’s Primary, Clonbrook Primary, and Enterprise Primary; Group E: Winfer Gardens Primary, St Angela’s Primary, Marian Academy, and Golden Grove Primary; Group F: St Agnes Primary; North G/T Primary, Redeemer Primary, and Grove Primary; Group G: South Ruimveldt Primary, School of the Nations, Victoria Primary, and Mocha Primary and Group H: St Ambrose Primary, Smith Memorial, Den Amstel Primary, and Colaaco Academy.

St Angela’s boys are the defending champions.