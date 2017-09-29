Berbice man escapes execution attempt

POLICE in Berbice are intensifying their investigations into a shooting incident, which resulted in a 45-year-old dog breeder narrowly escaping death Tuesday evening at Islington Village, East Bank Berbice.

Berbice Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Lindon Alves told Guyana Chronicle that following the report a suspect – a known character from the underworld is in police custody assisting with their investigations. Further a police rank was questioned and is expected to submit statements, while detectives are expected to return to the scene to comb for spent shells.

Reports reaching this newspaper indicated that the detainee and Fenton Bell have an ongoing feud. Among the reasons for the feud, was the destruction of a marijuana farm up the Berbice River and a stolen boat and engine.

Bell told Guyana Chronicle, that moments earlier he had gone to his gate to talk with a friend and as he was about to reenter his verandah, which is on the lower flat of his house he felt a sting at the back of his neck. This newspaper learnt that the friend is a plainclothes police rank. Fortunately, Bell recalled turning his head, less than a second before and is grateful that he did so since it was that action which saved his life. The bullet grazed the back of his neck.

After hearing the gunshot, and a subsequent burning sensation, Bell said he jumped to the ground, with three additional shots being fired – one of which pierced the six inch concrete wall, before exiting. It is suspected that the weapon was a high-calibre weapon. Spent shells were recovered.

Bell said his attacker used the now condemned concrete bathroom, of the once popular Bermine Sports Ground, some 50 meters away, to act as a shield, as the shots were fired. No one was seen in the area but, an unidentified car was seen speeding away minutes later. Neighbours said that gun shots were also fired on Monday night but no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, according to Bell, he is also a cattle farmer at Gateroy, Berbice River some sixty-five miles from the New Amsterdam township. However, it has been quite a while since he visited the location although it is necessary for the animals to have veterinarian visits. Further, he has denied any ‘shady dealings’, or knowledge of known enemies, but reminded the Guyana Chronicle of incidents of robbery committed against him, sometime ago.

Shortly after the shots were fired the police were notified and arrived promptly. Bell was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where he was treated and sent away.