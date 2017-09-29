Batavia protests ‘green-lighting’ of land to private individual

THE village council of Batavia, Region Seven is protesting the green-lighting of 14 acres of land by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) to a private individual.

Reports are that the matter came to light earlier this week when a woman from another section of the region visited the toshao of Batavia, Eyon Boyal seeking permission to clear a parcel of land in the village.

Boyal told the Guyana Chronicle that the woman displayed a lease which bore the signature of GL&SC Commissioner, Trevor Benn.

He said he was shocked when the woman produced the document which he noted was drafted in 2016. Efforts to reach Benn on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Boyal said it is the first time the council, under his leadership, has encountered such a situation.

“Batavia got its land title in February 2014. The required consent as enshrined in the Amerindian Act of 2006 part 47 was overlooked. Is the commissioner above the law?” Boyal questioned.

He said he told the woman that she would not be permitted to clear any land within the boundaries of Batavia until the council clarifies the matter. He said if the woman commences any work on the land she can be charged.

“It’s like the village council has no rights in GL&SC eyes,” he said.

The village council plans to write President David Granger on the matter, as well as the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs and the GLSC.

“If the meeting with the President is not fruitful, then we move to the court,” Boyal added.