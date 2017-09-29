Banks DIH onboard for tomorrow’s athletic road races

WITH the seventh annual COURTS 10K and 3K athletic road races set for tomorrow around Georgetown, local beverage giant Banks DIH Limited has renewed its partnership with COURTS Guyana Inc. for the one-day event.

The partnership was sealed yesterday when the business entity handed over the sponsorship cheque for the event at a simple presentation ceremony, held at Banks DIH Limited headquarters at Thirst Park.

The event will be sponsored under the Rain Forest Waters brand.

The presentation was made by Clive Pellew, Water Beverage Brand Manager, to Pernell Cummings, COURTS Marketing Manager in the presence of Aubrey Hutson, Amateur Athletics of Guyana (AAG) president; Race Coordinator James Cole and Banks DIH Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart.

During brief remarks, Cummings thanked Banks DIH Limited for supporting the programme once again, as the two companies continue their partnership to foster the development of sport in Guyana.

The 10K race is expected to attract the country’s leading male and female distance runners.

Employees of the Company will compete in the 3K race while there will also be a Golden mile (1500 metres) for children between 10 and 16 years old. Over $2M in cash and other incentives will be up for grabs.

The races, which get underway at 06:00hrs, will start and end at COURTS on Main Street, Georgetown.