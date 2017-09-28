Warner ton helps Aussies break ODI drought

AUSTRALIA finally came to the party in Bangalore as they claimed a 21-run win over India yesterday, albeit a game too late to save their series hopes.

Victory in the fourth one-day international came after disappointing defeats in the opening three matches, which meant only pride was at stake at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

David Warner and Aaron Finch helped restore some of that pride with some magnificent hitting at the top of the order, the former chalking up a superb 124 in his 100th ODI.

Australia’s biggest score of the series, 334-5, helped apply pressure on India, before an impressive bowling display secured the triumph.

Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile all bowled with accuracy and discipline, Australia picking up late wickets as India’s task – and a national record 10th win in a row – drifted out of sight.

For the second game running, Finch (94) helped lay an excellent foundation for Steve Smith’s side, this time ably assisted by opening partner Warner.

Together they put on 231 for the first wicket, Warner outscoring his team-mate as he raced to his milestone, the 30-year-old getting to three figures off 103 balls.

At the other end, Finch looked like doing the same after surviving a missed stumping by MS Dhoni when on 47, but he was unable to record back-to-back hundreds as he bludgeoned Umesh Yadav (4-71) to mid-on.

His exit came the over after Warner had done something similar as he looked to step on the accelerator, Axar Patel positioned perfectly to deny him a fifth maximum.

With 230 runs on the board and 15 overs still to play a big score looked on for the tourists, but the loss of Travis Head (29) and Smith (3) saw them lose some momentum.

However, Peter Handscomb (43) saw them past 300 before being bowled by Umesh.

Anything the visiting openers could do, so too could their India counterparts, as Rohit Sharma (65) played an expansive innings that included five massive maximums.

His day ended in farce, though, as he was run-out after being caught at the same end as captain Virat Kohli (21), the pair having come together after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal for 53.

Kedar Jadhav (67) and Hardik Pandya (41) eventually restarted India’s chase with a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket, the former pairing with Manish Pandey (33) to add another 61.

After a short rain delay India reached the 40-over mark needing 90 runs to win, but it proved too much – even with Dhoni (13) initially looking in good nick.

He sparked hopes with a six with the 48th over, but the next ball he chopped on to put Australia back in command.

This time they held on as India came up short to give Australia a much-needed win – their first overseas ODI success in almost a year. (Omnisport)

AUSTRALIA innings

A. Finch c H. Pandya b U. Yadav 94

D. Warner c A. Patel b Jadhav 124

T. Head c Rahane b U. Yadav 29

S. Smith c Kohli b U. Yadav 3

P. Handscomb b U. Yadav 43

M. Stoinis not out 15

M. Wade not out 3

Extras: (b-4, lb-7, w-12) 23

Total: (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 334

Fall of wickets: 1-231, 2-231, 3-236, 4-299, 5-319.

Bowling: M. Shami 10-1-62-0 (w-1), U. Yadav 10-0-71-4 (w-4), A. Patel 10-0-66-0 (w-1), H. Pandya 5-0-32-0 (w-2), Y. Chahal 8-0-54-0 (w-2), K. Jadhav 7-0-38-1 (w-2).

INDIA innings

A. Rahane c Finch b Richardson 53

Ro. Sharma run-out (Smith) 65

V. Kohli b Coulter-Nile 21

H. Pandya c Warner b Zampa 41

K. Jadhav c Finch b Richardson 67

M. Pandey b Cummins 33

M. Dhoni b Richardson 13

A. Patel c sub. b Coulter-Nile 5

M. Shami not out 6

U. Yadav not out 2

Extras: (lb-4, w-3) 7

Total: (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 313

Fall of wickets: 1-106, 2-135, 3-147, 4-225, 5-286, 6-289, 7-301, 8-306.

Bowling: P. Cummins 10-0-59-1 (w-2), N. Coulter-Nile 10-0-56-2, K. Richardson 10-0-58-3, M. Stoinis 4.5-0-34-0, A. Finch 0.1-0-1–0, A. Zampa 9-0-63-1, T. Head 6-0-38-0.