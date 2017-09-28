Vryheid’s Lust woman dies mysteriously

A 26-year-old Vryheid’s Lust mother of three died mysteriously Wednesday morning and her grieving husband is awaiting the results of a post-mortem to determine the cause of her death.

Dead is Bibi Fiona Gaines, a housewife of Vryheid’s Lust Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara.

Her husband Anil Persaud told the Guyana Chronicle that he was deeply shocked at his wife’s death and is still baffled as to what the cause might have been.

Persaud said he got up early Wednesday and was outside in the yard when his wife walked out of the bedroom and into the kitchen then called out to him, “Anil ah love you bad, but ah gun dead!”

He said at that moment he immediately, on experiencing such strange behaviour, rushed to her direction only to see her collapse to the ground with her arms outstretched.

The police were called in and her body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.