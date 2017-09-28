There seems to be a conspiracy against Lowenfield

Dear Editor,

THE name Mike Brasse has been known to GECOM/NRC (the National Registration Centre) since the 1994 Local Government Elections. The Chief Elections Officer then was the late Stanley Singh. Mike Brasse, trading under the business name R.Y. Trading, was awarded the contract to provide the National Registration Centre with cameras and films for the 1997 Regional & General Elections. His contract to supply the films developed into a controversy with Acme Photo Studio, who was the sole agent for Polaroid film in Guyana.

At that time, the commission, led by the late senior council Doodnauth Singh averted a court battle by splitting R.Y Trading contract for the supply of cameras and films. Acme Photo Studio was awarded the contract for films and R.Y Trading owned by Mike Brasse, supplied the cameras. Please note those cameras were supplied with no warrantee and the commission had to pay whenever repairs had to be done. After the 1997 elections, Kaieteur News reported in December 1999 that Brassonics Limited supplied N.R.C with several refrigerators and that one was purchased for no reason at all.

With the passing of Stanley Singh, Gocool Boodhoo was appointed Assistant Chief Elections Officer with responsibility for administration and Mike Brasse was once again the main supplier to GECOM, this was for the 2001 Regional & General Elections. This trend continued for the 2006 elections under Goocool Boodhoo’s watch as Accounting Officer.

This time, BRASSE included the business Tri Star Trading that supplied the commission with janitorial supplies to the tune of 25,000,000 dollars; he also supplied high-frequency mobile radios Duracell batteries and hammocks. After the 2006 elections and the conflagration, which resulted in GECOM losing records in the accounts department.

The Brassonics and Mike Brasse show continued with Gocool Boodhoo as Accounting Officer in 2007 Mobile Authority Brasse latest company supplied GECOM with OKI Data Toners at a cost of $1,000,000 per set. The purchase of these toners that is use to produce ID cards raised eyebrows and the Audit Office of Guyana started a forensic audit at GECOM, which was suddenly halted. At the Public Accounts Committee meeting in 2008, concerning the elections purchases of 2006, Mr. Boodhoo reported that the late GECOM admin manager, Tyrone Semple was the man that was responsible for those purchases. For the record, present PPP commissioner Bibi Shadick was a member of that Public Accounts Committee meeting of which she publicly lambasted Mr. Boodhoo for his casual approach as accounting officer. The PAC revelation did not stop the Brassonics and Mike Brassee show at GECOM.

In 2009, while Calvin Benn was deputising for CEO Gocool Boodhoo, who was on leave, GECOM purchased OKI Data Toner at $1,000,000 per set from the mobile authority; they also purchased finger kit pads for the conduct of Registration. These purchases continued when Mr. Boodhoo returned from leave in 2010. This was the order of the day until Mr. Boodhoo’s contract came to an end in 2012.

So the million-dollar question being asked by taxpayers: Is Keith Lowenfield, who was appointed CEO in 2014 Mike Brasse and Brassonics instigator at GECOM? Could Mr. Deodat Sharma explain why the forensic audit for the OKI Data Toners was aborted? Yes, Glenn Lall, those purchases were from the Water Street businessman.

Regards

Former GECOM employee