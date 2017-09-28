PPP seems sour with APNU+AFC Gov’t developments

Dear Editor,

IT seems to me that the opposition PPP party is bitter with everything that is happening in Guyana at the moment. Every press moment they have it exposes their weakness and destruction. Since the last elections to date, not one thing was said good or positive of Guyana by the PPP Dr. Doom and his doom sayers. All they do is bad talking this very land and its people who are minding them (taxpayers).

Since May 2015 to date, many things have happened in this country that are positive in all sectors. But the PPP is unhappy, they are now realising that they have wasted 23 years in government. They have now realised that for 23 years they did nothing to better Guyana, especially. through infrastructural works. They built the Skeldon factory, it’s no good Dr. Doom. They built the Berbice Bridge and imposed upon us a high tariff. They rehabilitated the Black Bush Road and two years after it falls apart. They destroyed and politicised lots of state entities such as the MMA, GRDB, NICIL, NIS, Guysuco, Clico, NBS, GPF, etc.

And today they want to lecture to this nation about what is right from wrong. They should be ashamed to even talk about developmental projects that the government has been doing since May 2015. What surprises me is that they are now on a string of attacks on the Minister of Public Infrastructure Hon. David Patterson. Well, Minister Patterson expect what you are hearing from the PPP, because that’s all they fit for, to bad mouth when there is progress. You (Minister Patterson) have shown the PPP ministers that was within that category they did not better infrastructures in Guyana and that is why they is so much fighting in their camp.

Dr. Doom is speaking about the new Demerara bridge, the tolls, the funding etc. But he should tell the Berbicians about the Berbice Bridge that he and his cabals jacked up the crossing price and make Berbicians and all crossing suffer. He should say about the sugar levy under the PPP, the cane ripener, the PetroCarib deal and the number of other deals that robbed the citizens of this land under his watch and the PPP.

The way Dr. Doom and his party comrades are saying things is telling us as a nation that we are not wise people. Because according to the PPP, only now under this government roads, dams and bridges are broken down. Only now sugar and rice are down. Only now we had jailbreak and people are being murdered, etc.

The PPP should look deeper into their track records and tell the nation, why we are now a slow developing economy. Tell the nation, why now planes are being found and hundreds caught with drugs? Who damages Guysuco’s future and makes the workers suffering? Who sold out $1m lands for a mere $100,000 or so? Who bought spy equipment? Who destroyed the local government system? Who heads the ERC and was a politician that undermines the entity’s role and work?. There is much more to be asked but, why ask the PPP when they are the ones that best suited the answers to the questions?

I am not amazed of the PPP attacking and calling for some ministers to go. But what I am amazed at is that with all that the PPP did, they had never fired any of their corrupt ministers, although there was the public outcry. The PPP destroyed everything since Dr. Doom took power and today they want to say to his nation, we never did it. Today the PPP wants to play as a multi-racial party when Dr. Doom said at Babu John that the PPP is a “Coolie Man Party.” It’s a shame to see the level the PPP power searchers will go to cuss up someone.

In this government, there is major development taking place and Region Five is no exception. But the PPP does not want to highlight to the rest of the nation, the works being undertaken by the central government and the regional administration of Region Five.

The Dr. Doom and his cabal do not want to talk about the drains and canals that are being cleaned, the schoolyards and sports grounds that are being cleaned, the farm-to-market roads and streets that are being done across the region, the two health centres and nursery school that will be built, etc. No, they do not see those things as development, I wonder, why? Every positive thing this government does the PPP wants to put a bad name on. In other regions, there are major works taking place that will see betterment and a better life for all.

Jobs started to be created in both the private and public sectors. Youths are much more involved in positive nation-building. Racism is on the back burner. Sugar workers have realized that the PPP failed them. Rice is starting to see new markets. Education is taking a better turn. Social Protection is beefing up. And much more is happening. But it seems to me that when the PPP cabals are crossing a new bridge that is constructed or rehabilitated under this government, they feel ashamed to know that for 23 years they failed and today the people can see development.

I call on all Guyanese to condemn those PPP cabals for degrading Guyana in the public domain for their selfish gains. We must stand as witnesses to the fact that major works are being done to enhance the lives of our people across Guyana.

Minister Patterson, just do what you have to Sir and that alone will make the PPP become more upset and make them keep lying to the nation as they always do. Sir, with the developmental works that your ministry has been doing since May 2015 in office, the PPP never did it in 23 long years. So expect the cussing and fussing, but don’t be distracted, because that’s their aim. Guyana is positively moving forward under the APNU+AFC government.

Regards

Abel Seetaram