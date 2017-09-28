PPP officials killing local democracy

Dear Editor,

MORE evidence is coming to the fore of the PPP sabotaging or giving political directives to the Neighborhood Democratic Councils. I must state before I go further that I do not believe that for a moment the opposition leader is aware of the interference by these low-level PPP officials into the works of the NDCs. Since Bharrat Jagdeo knows that even the Constitution of Guyana and the Laws of Guyana, Chapter 28:02 give the NDCs freedom from any such interference and that effective local governance is democracy in action. Political interference undermines and takes away that democracy.

It is common knowledge of the practice of the PPP to handpick its NDC councillors and chairpersons and the democratic process stated by the Local Government Laws, Chapter 28:09 is thrown aside. At the election by GEOCOM the councillors know exactly who should be what. So this is the beginning of the political interference. This seems to be the norm for political parties, but which should not be.

There was another PPP caucus held at Freedom House at #63 Village. At this caucus, the business of the #52-74 NDC became the centre of attraction. Directives were given for all contractual works to cease and all payments of wages, expenses, and donations should not be signed by the chairman (acting). This has effectively put the NDC at a standstill. May I remind these PPP officials, namely, Mr Zamal Hussain (PPP Supervisor)and Mr Deroop (also the PPP Regional Vice Chairman), that the residents of Region Six are smart enough to know who is responsible for maintaining and protecting the living and working conditions of the people of Region Six. It is the duty of the Local Democratic Organs-the RDC and the NDCs -and these are controlled by the PPP. The chairpersons and the councillors must carry out the political dictates, or they won’t selected come the next election.

It is already in the air that the current Region Six Chairman is not political enough and will be replaced and that some NDC chairpersons will also be replaced for the same reason. These were already discussed by the said PPP officials at the caucus. The leader of the opposition should be careful, since these guys are ambitious enough to replace him.

Article 75 of the Constitution states that, ‘Parliament shall provide that local democratic organs shall be autonomous and take decisions which are binding upon their agencies and institutions and upon the communities and citizens of their areas.’ The word ‘autonomous’ clearly means that the NDCs have to govern and control its own affairs. Why should there be political interference? If chairpersons and councillors do not have the competence to make decisions, be policy-makers and leaders of their communities, then why select them? Is it because of their years of party membership and being habitual ‘yes men’? I ran independently and won my constituency and was made the Chairman of the #52-74 NDC by the councilors, but was removed by a directive given by Mr Deroop at a PPP caucus because I wrote about his corrupt practices in the press. I had refused to tow the PPP’s line, so I was gotten rid of.

Voters put their trust in the councillors they elect and expect them to carry out their duties without fear or favor, affection or goodwill, but how can they fulfil this mandate when party officials direct their ways of thinking?

The Constitution should be changed to keep out political parties from participating in Local Government Elections or else this retarding of communities and regional development will continue. Let the people truly choose whom they want to represent them. It is only then that political hawks like Hussain and Deroop will cease to find relevance.

I strongly advise Dr Jagdeo to rein these guys in.

Regards

Raj Lakram