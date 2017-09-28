Minister Simona Broomes Thursday morning visited the relatives of 13-year-old Leonard Archibald…

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes Thursday morning visited the relatives of 13-year-old Leonard Archibald who was raped and murdered recently. Two men on Wednesday were charged with the crime.

