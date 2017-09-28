Minister Simona Broomes Thursday morning visited the relatives of 13-year-old Leonard Archibald…

A 36-YEAR-OLD taxi driver was on Wednesday released on $150,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for allegedly sexual assaulting a seven-year-old girl.
Anansuaruddin Khan of Diamond New...
Campbellville man on wounding charge
RODERICK Ibbot, a resident of Campbellville was on Wednesday released on $75,000 bail on a charge of wounding by City Magistrate Leron Daly.
Ibbot is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding...
Man gets bail for hit-and-run fatal accident
A 26-YEAR-OLD man was on Tuesday released on $300,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed during a hit-and-run accident at Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) Public Road, West...
Market vendor in court for smoking ganja
A STABROEK Market vendor was released on $20,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for allegedly smoking cannabis.
Noel Mansfield, 40 of Durban Street, Wortmanville denied that on September 22...
AG: CJ ruling vindicates President’s decision on GECOM chair
…Gaskin signals intention to appeal
ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC said the Chief Justice ruling on the Guyana Elections Commission chairmanship issue has upheld...
Arjoon to be compensated for wrongful dismissal
AFTER more than six years of legal battle, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon will be compensated by the state-owned agency for wrongful dismissal by...
PAC hears about missing $14M in vouchers
APPROXIMATELY $14M in vouchers are still to be accounted for by the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs while millions of dollars in equipment were procured without any evidence that contractual...
Education CoI recommends licensing of teachers
THE recently concluded Commission of Inquiry into the local education system has recommended a license system for teachers to improve the level of service they are rendering to the system.
This...
A 36-YEAR-OLD taxi driver was on Wednesday released on $150,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for allegedly sexual assaulting a seven-year-old girl.
Anansuaruddin Khan of Diamond New...
Campbellville man on wounding charge
RODERICK Ibbot, a resident of Campbellville was on Wednesday released on $75,000 bail on a charge of wounding by City Magistrate Leron Daly.
Ibbot is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding...
Man gets bail for hit-and-run fatal accident
A 26-YEAR-OLD man was on Tuesday released on $300,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed during a hit-and-run accident at Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) Public Road, West...
Market vendor in court for smoking ganja
A STABROEK Market vendor was released on $20,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for allegedly smoking cannabis.
Noel Mansfield, 40 of Durban Street, Wortmanville denied that on September 22...
AG: CJ ruling vindicates President’s decision on GECOM chair
…Gaskin signals intention to appeal
ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC said the Chief Justice ruling on the Guyana Elections Commission chairmanship issue has upheld...
Arjoon to be compensated for wrongful dismissal
AFTER more than six years of legal battle, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon will be compensated by the state-owned agency for wrongful dismissal by...
PAC hears about missing $14M in vouchers
APPROXIMATELY $14M in vouchers are still to be accounted for by the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs while millions of dollars in equipment were procured without any evidence that contractual...
Education CoI recommends licensing of teachers
THE recently concluded Commission of Inquiry into the local education system has recommended a license system for teachers to improve the level of service they are rendering to the system.
This...
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes Thursday morning visited the relatives of 13-year-old Leonard Archibald who was raped and murdered recently. Two men on Wednesday were charged with the crime.