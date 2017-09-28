Kartel admitted to hospital

–no visitors allowed

INCARCERATED entertainer Adidjah ‘Vybz Kartel’ Palmer has been admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies as he battles a kidney infection.

The entertainer is under heavy police guard, and is not being allowed any visitors, Loop News was informed by a source close to the entertainer on Tuesday morning.

Kartel was rushed to UHWI on Monday after complaining of pains in his side.

“He had been complaining of feeling pains since Wednesday, and had been examined by the medical staff at the Tower Street facility, but Sunday evening, he began complaining again, and he was finally taken to UWI hospital,” a reliable source told Loop News.

The artiste is now being treated for the kidney infection at hospital, but his family is still very concerned about his health, the source said.

Kartel is serving a life sentence for the murder of associate, Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Despite being behind bars for nearly six years, his music still dominates the local airwaves.

Since news broke of his health setback, hundreds of fans have taken to social media to wish him well. (Loop News, Jamaica)