‘Feed The Flames’ in new music video

–prepares to ‘Rumble in the Dark’

LOCAL heavy metal band, Feed The Flames, is continuing to blaze a trail for Rock n Roll here in Guyana.

Back in April, FTF co-headlined the epic ‘Skyy Rock Festival’ in San Fernando, Trinidad which featured 20 of the best bands from around the Caribbean.

It is at this festival that they released their debut full-length studio album titled ‘Kyk-Over-Al’.

The album features six original heavy metal songs, which are being well received both locally and internationally, and described as ‘ground breaking’ and ‘making new waves in the local music industry’. The band recently released a music video for their most recent single off the album, ‘Monkey Banana’, which was filmed at the Skyy Rock Festival and can be viewed on the band’s Facebook page or YouTube.

Currently, FTF is preparing for another big rock concert here in Guyana, ‘Rumble In The Dark 3’, which is self-produced and is the third edition of the event.

This edition will see live performances by FTF; local veterans ‘Et Tu Brutus’, who are celebrating 20 years of being an active rock band, having recently returned from headlining a heavy metal concert in Brazil; and coming to Guyana for the first time is ‘Skafu’, which is a ‘hardcore punk’ band from Suriname.

This event is set to go down tomorrow night at ‘The Other Place’ (formerly known as Jerries) on Waterloo St.

Doors open at 20:00hrs, and the first band takes the stage at 22:00hrs sharp. FTF would like to encourage the public to come out and be a part of the unique experience that is a live Rock Concert. Admission is $1,000, and proceeds go towards upcoming travel plans.

This is the second event for the year organised by Feed The Flames that features an international band, the first being ‘SuriGuy: The Rock Connection’ in April, which featured ‘Revolt’ from Suriname.

FTF continues to break barriers and contribute to the local music scene by creating opportunities for alternative forms of live entertainment of international quality.

FTF is also being featured on ‘Music 4 Mexico Vol. 2’, an initiative by international author and musician, Michael Black of ‘Dead Sea Records’, with proceeds going towards a relief fund for recent earthquake victims in Mexico.

Donations accepted for Mexico City Earthquake Relief Fund at PayPal – deadsearecords@yahoo.com.

Any contribution over $13 will receive all three volumes of Music 4 Mexico with 50+ bands, both local and international donating their music to raise money for victims of the most recent disaster.

FTF will also be collaborating soon with other bands from around the Caribbean to create a relief fund for recent victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, under the Caribbean ‘branch’ of ‘Dead Sea Records’.

Feed The Flames is supported by Chetson’s, Howard’s Restaurant, Zoon, E-Home, Ticketmaster Travel Agency and Radio Rock n Roll.

To find out more, visit www.creolerock.com/ftf