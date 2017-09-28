Buzzing this weekend

ALMOST every top hotspot around town is buzzing with something this weekend, and there’s lots of promise of epic happenings!

As Amerindian Month activities wind down, the long-awaited Miss Indigenous Heritage Pageant is finally here and it goes down at the NCC. Ten young ladies from each of the ten administrative regions will be looking to be the last girl standing!

And there’s a rave party at Tower Suites that has really been building up a buzz over the last few weeks, while sizing up against that will be Hits and Jams with a denim jeans party over at Palm Court!

The NBA pre-season tips off and 704 Sports Bar has you covered! There’s also a bit of rock going on at it’s new home, The Other Place!

By Sunday, the place to be will be the South Dakota Circuit for the much-hyped-about Caribbean race meet!

Earlier on Friday, you could get the ball rolling with Pulse Entertainment at Club District, or head over to Palm Court to celebrate with DJ Casual!

If you’re feeling upscale, there’s a fundraiser dinner on at the Georgetown Club.

TODAY

**Welcome to Miami! Pulse Entertainment is doing it again! They’re bringing Miami to Club District! The lights! The vibes! The girls! The atmosphere! Come out and party Miami style as DJ Ryan, DJ Anisa, and Country Boi take you on an epic journey. Special cocktail mixes at affordable prices. Everyone free before 21:00hrs. Admission 2000.

**The Annual Fundraising Heritage Dinner is scheduled for tonight at the Georgetown Club, beginning from 19:00hrs!

Tickets are available at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs! Tickets: $5000.

**There’s Corona Happy Hour with Jermaine at the Mixed Moods Jazz Sports Bar and Restaurant! Free cutters with the purchase of three or more buckets of Corona.

**Make your Friday a casual one! Celebrate with DJ Casual with “Casual Friday” at Palm Court! Vibes will be provided by Gully Ras, Selector Diamond, Stitchie Vibes Machine and Father Moey!

TOMORROW

**The Miss Indigenous Heritage Pageant will take centrestage this weekend at the National Cultural Centre, as the Amerindian Month acitvities and celebrations start winding down! Ten Indigenous young ladies will take to the stage to vie for the coveted crown and prizes!

Tickets: $1000/$2000/$3000

**It’s time to rave like never before! Tower Suites invites you to “Eclipse: The Ultimate Glow Party”, the biggest glow event to hit Guyana! Get your friends, rave teams and gear ready to party in the dark and illuminate the night with Selector Hutson, Dj Zaud, Dj Ryan, Mike Torres and the long awaited return of the Westsiders, featuring Jerry West, Pstar Perry and The Sexy Westside Dancers!

Rave Attire and costumes are welcome. Prizes for the best dressed. Doors open from 18:00hrs.

**Hits and Jams Entertainment brings to you “We Love Them: The Annual Denim Jeans Party” at Palm Court!

Get in touch with your fashion! Step out in style and get turned all the way up with Fusion and the BOOM DJs! All ladies in jeans free before 23:00hrs!

**Get ready to Rumble in the Dark! Third installment is finally here. Radio Rock n’ Roll Guyana and Feed the Flames present “Rumble in the Dark 3” at The Other Place! Featuring three epic bands: Skafu, et tu Brutus and Feed the Flames! Tickets: $1000. More at the Door!

**The Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets tonight, while the Los Angeles Lakers match up against the Minnesota Wolves as the NBA Pre-season Games kick off, and you catch all the action at the 704 Sports Bar.

SUNDAY

**There’s going to be a “Caribbean Invasion” at the South Dakota Circuit as the Biggest Drag Event in Guyana touches down. Drivers from eight Caribbean nations will be out on the track!

**The hottest Sunday night party continues at Club Monaco! It’s “Marvelous Sunday”! More space, more vibes, more DJs, and more drink specials and giveaways!

Ladies free before 23:00hrs! A marvelous time awaits you!