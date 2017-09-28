‘Burning bridges’

‘PRADOVILLE’ residents accused of burning bridge connecting Goedverwagting

Residents of Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), believe that their neighbours in ‘Pradoville 1’ have finally succeeded in keeping them out of the community when they set alight the main bridge connecting the two areas on Wednesday.

The bridge was said to be a “saviour” for many school children attending the Bladen Hall Primary and Cummings Lodge Secondary, keeping them off from the busy railway embankment road.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday one resident Rodwell Leonard said the bridge had been in existence long before the Pradoville community was established. He said the issue has been ongoing since 2002, when residents in Pradoville had completely removed the bridge. However, it was replaced by the Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Before the fire early Wednesday morning, residents in Pradoville 1 had attempted to burn the bridge on two occasions. “But we always see smoke and run out to out it, one resident told the Guyana Chronicle. They say they cannot point their finger in any direction in particular, but said they know that it is someone who does not “want us to pass through Pradoville”.

Guyana Chronicle was told by an official from the NDC that the matter was reported to the police. The NDC is currently awaiting word from the police before they move forward.