Two classes of bikes expected for Caribbean Invasion

THERE will be motorcycle drag racing action this weekend at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, (GMR&SC) Caribbean Invasion.

The club has confirmed that several persons have already signed up for the drags and those desirous should sign up as quickly as possible.

“We are encouraging motorcycle drag racing on Sunday at our Caribbean Invasion meet,” A statement from the club read yesterday.

“However, those riders desirous of competing must be first registered for the event. We are also asking them to produce medicals for their own safety.”

“We want to ensure that in no uncertain terms, the right protocols and procedures are in place should any unfortunate incident happen.”

Meanwhile for those who are registered members of the club, they need only submit their event registration form and their medical.

All other persons will be charged a participatory fee of $3 000 along with the requisite documents.

There will be two classes of action – the 600cc and the 1000cc categories.

Action begins at 09:00hrs with free runs, while classification into the time bracket system begins at 10:00hrs and knockout begins at noon.