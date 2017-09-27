Nations Cup Futsal kicks off tonight

WITH $700 000 up for grabs for the winners, the Street Vybz Entertainment ‘Nations Cup’ Futsal Championship will be the most lucrative of its kind in Guyana and tonight, some of the country’s top teams will begin their quest to glory at the National Gymnasium.

Suriname, Brazil and a team representing several African nations will try to out-gun the likes of Sparta Boss, Gold is Money and other top Futsal teams for the title and to cash in on the over $1.2M total prize money.

“We’re hoping to have a really good tournament and we’re encouraging everyone to come and support, because I know for sure, the prize money will encourage the players to give their best,” said organiser Linden Gill, speaking at the tournament’s launch yesterday at the Windjammer International Hotel.

Tonight, eight elimination matches will be played, starting at 19:00hrs. Kitty Hustlers will take on Pike Street Sophia, while Agricola Champion Boys engage Meadowbrook Kings (MBK) All-Stars at 19:30hrs.

The third fixture will pit Gold is Money against Albouystown-B at 20:00hrs, while Showstoppers will come up against New Market Street at 20:30hrs and Mocha tackle Broad Street from 21:00hrs.

Leopold Street will battle Melanie from 21:30hrs, Back Circle lock horns with Alexander Village at 22:00hrs and Sparta Boss, one of the pre-tournament favourites, match skills with Channel-9 Warriors at 22:30hrs.

The event resumes on Saturday at the same venue with another eight matches. At 19:00hrs, Swag Entertainment will battle Beterverwagting (BV), while Dave and Celina’s will tackle West Back Road at 19:30hrs and Silver Bullets take aim at North East La Penitence from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth contest, Albouystown-A battle Bent Street at 20:30hrs, while North Ruimveldt oppose the Brazilian team from 21:00hrs and Ol Skool Ballers engage the Dutch Team from 21:30hrs.

The final two fixtures will pit Sophia against Tucville from 22:00hrs and Campbellville against Future Stars at 22:30hrs.

The team who finish second will pocket $250 000 and the third- and fourth-placers will receive $150 000 and $100 000 respectively.